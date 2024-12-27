Sports Highlights: Victory, Challenges, and Comebacks

In a thrilling NBA showdown, the Atlanta Hawks rallied from a 21-point deficit to defeat the Chicago Bulls 141-133, led by Jalen Johnson's career-high 30 points. This remarkable comeback included an impressive 50-point fourth quarter, marking a season highlight.

The NBA's Christmas Day games enjoyed a substantial viewership boost, with an average of 5.25 million viewers per game—a 84% increase from the previous year—thanks to the league's strategic lineup broadcasted on Disney platforms alongside NFL games debuting on Netflix.

In other sports news, the Dallas Cowboys sidelined CeeDee Lamb for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings announced Derek Lalonde's dismissal, appointing Todd McLellan as their new coach, as the team seeks better performance in the Atlantic Division.

(With inputs from agencies.)