Kyrgios Sets Sights on Comeback at Brisbane International

Nick Kyrgios, sidelined with injuries since 2022, is returning to tournament tennis at the Brisbane International against Giovanni Perricard. This marks his first tour-level play since June 2023. He will also play doubles with Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios aims for the Australian Open, his first Grand Slam in over two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 28-12-2024 08:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 08:57 IST
Nick Kyrgios
  • Country:
  • Australia

Nick Kyrgios, the Australian tennis star, is poised for a comeback at the Brisbane International where he faces 21-year-old Giovanni Perricard of France. This appearance will be Kyrgios' first on the tour circuit since the Stuttgart Open in June of 2023.

After battling wrist and knee injuries that threatened to cut his career short, the 29-year-old is making a determined return. Kyrgios is also set to compete in the Australian Open starting January 12, marking his first Grand Slam singles tournament in more than two years.

In Brisbane, Kyrgios plans to team up with the world No. 1, Novak Djokovic, for the doubles event. Djokovic defeated Kyrgios in the 2022 Wimbledon singles final. Both players find themselves in the top half of the singles draw, with a potential clash in the semifinals if they advance past earlier rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

