Reddy's Remarkable Century: A New Star in Red Ball Cricket

Nitish Reddy, a new face in Test cricket, emerged as India's hero during the Border-Gavaskar series, delivering a crucial maiden century that defied Australia's victory hopes. His unbeaten 105 at the MCG brought India to 358 for nine, still trailing by 116 runs from Australia's first innings of 474, before rain cut the third day's play short.

Reddy's dogged knock, praised by Sunil Gavaskar as one of the greatest, was pivotal in India's fightback after a precarious start left them at 191 for six. His invaluable partnership with Washington Sundar turned the tide, showcasing his exceptional skills and resilience under pressure, marking him as India's 'find of the series.'

A decade ago, with adversity shadowing his family's financial stability, Reddy's cricketing dreams seemed distant. Yet, his father's unwavering belief in his talent bore fruit with this career-defining performance. Reddy's inspiring journey from personal struggle to national triumph underscores the significance of determination in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)