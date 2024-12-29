Left Menu

Victor Wembanyama: From NBA Courts to Chess Boards

NBA star Victor Wembanyama recently ventured into the world of chess, challenging fans at New York's Washington Square Park. Despite rain, he gathered enthusiasts, showcasing his passion beyond basketball. Known for his NBA prowess and Olympic success, Wembanyama now aims to unite NBA players for a charity-driven chess tournament.

Updated: 29-12-2024 00:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 00:39 IST
Victor Wembanyama, renowned for his dominance on the NBA court, demonstrated his chess skills in a unique event this past Saturday in New York. The San Antonio Spurs center invited fans via X to join him at Washington Square Park's Chess Plaza, where he engaged in games despite the rainy weather.

Among the opponents seated across from the towering 7-foot 3-inch Wembanyama was a fan who claimed playing against the NBA Rookie of the Year and Olympic silver medalist was the 'biggest chess game' of his life. Wembanyama, who began playing chess at seven, now seeks to connect with other NBA players sharing this interest.

In a post on X, Wembanyama proposed an exclusive NBA player chess tournament, stating that proceeds would benefit the charity chosen by the tournament winner.

