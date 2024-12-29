Zverev Shines as Germany Triumphs in United Cup Opener

Alexander Zverev delivered a commanding performance against Thiago Monteiro, clinching a 6-4 6-4 victory as Germany outplayed Brazil in the United Cup. This marks a successful return for Zverev, who has battled back from an injury that sidelined him after the 2022 French Open.

At the start of the new season, Zverev showcased his prowess in the mixed team event, using powerful baseline shots to break serve early. Dominating the match, he secured the win for Germany, putting them at a 2-0 lead before the mixed doubles.

Laura Siegemund and Karolina Muchova further bolstered their teams, winning against their opponents. Meanwhile, Norway's Casper Ruud faced physical challenges but managed a win, though he couldn't participate in the mixed doubles decider.

