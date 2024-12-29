Left Menu

Zverev Shines as Germany Triumphs in United Cup Opener

Alexander Zverev marked his return with a solid 6-4 6-4 win over Thiago Monteiro, helping Germany defeat Brazil in the United Cup. Despite an injury hiatus, Zverev returned to form, securing Germany's lead in the tournament. Laura Siegemund and Karolina Muchova also contributed victories for Germany and the Czech Republic, respectively.

Updated: 29-12-2024 12:21 IST
Alexander Zverev
  • Country:
  • Australia

Alexander Zverev delivered a commanding performance against Thiago Monteiro, clinching a 6-4 6-4 victory as Germany outplayed Brazil in the United Cup. This marks a successful return for Zverev, who has battled back from an injury that sidelined him after the 2022 French Open.

At the start of the new season, Zverev showcased his prowess in the mixed team event, using powerful baseline shots to break serve early. Dominating the match, he secured the win for Germany, putting them at a 2-0 lead before the mixed doubles.

Laura Siegemund and Karolina Muchova further bolstered their teams, winning against their opponents. Meanwhile, Norway's Casper Ruud faced physical challenges but managed a win, though he couldn't participate in the mixed doubles decider.

(With inputs from agencies.)

