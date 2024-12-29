Left Menu

Naomi Osaka Sets Expectations High for Tennis Comeback

Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, candidly shares her intentions about the future of her tennis career. Returning after a break for motherhood, Osaka signals a readiness to exit the sport if her performance doesn't meet her standards, despite her love and commitment to the game.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has stated she will not continue her tennis career if her results do not reflect her personal expectations. The 27-year-old, set to play her first match after a break due to a back injury at the China Open, aims for success at Auckland's ASB Tennis Classic.

At a pre-tournament news conference in Auckland, Osaka expressed humility regarding her 2024 performance after her return following motherhood. She finished the season ranked 58 and asserted her intent not to 'hang around' if she fails to meet self-set standards, opting instead to spend time with her daughter.

Despite a mixed 2024 season, with a 22-17 singles record, Osaka remains optimistic about 2025. Reflecting on a landmark match against Iga Swiatek at the French Open, she emphasized growth and a renewed commitment to tennis, inspired by the realization of her passion for the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

