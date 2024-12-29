Left Menu

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Roar to Victory in Thriller

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clinched a thrilling 3-2 win against Hyderabad Toofans in the Hockey India League. Goals from Jugraj Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Affan Yousuf secured the Tigers' victory despite late efforts from Toofans' Timothy Daniel and Arthur de Sloover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 29-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers emerged victorious with a gripping 3-2 win over the Hyderabad Toofans in Sunday's Hockey India League encounter. Despite a strong comeback attempt, the Toofans could not overcome the Tigers' early lead.

Jugraj Singh initiated the Tigers' scoring drive with a goal in the ninth minute, followed by contributions from Sukhjeet Singh in the 20th and Affan Yousuf in the 36th minute. In response, the Toofans' Timothy Daniel struck in the 41st minute, yet despite another goal from Arthur de Sloover in the final moments, the Tigers secured their win.

The match was marked by tense exchanges and near-misses, including a denied last-minute penalty corner appeal from the Toofans as the Tigers fortified their defensive line, ensuring a much-celebrated win and claiming three crucial points.

