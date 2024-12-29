Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Roar to Victory in Thriller

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers emerged victorious with a gripping 3-2 win over the Hyderabad Toofans in Sunday's Hockey India League encounter. Despite a strong comeback attempt, the Toofans could not overcome the Tigers' early lead.

Jugraj Singh initiated the Tigers' scoring drive with a goal in the ninth minute, followed by contributions from Sukhjeet Singh in the 20th and Affan Yousuf in the 36th minute. In response, the Toofans' Timothy Daniel struck in the 41st minute, yet despite another goal from Arthur de Sloover in the final moments, the Tigers secured their win.

The match was marked by tense exchanges and near-misses, including a denied last-minute penalty corner appeal from the Toofans as the Tigers fortified their defensive line, ensuring a much-celebrated win and claiming three crucial points.

