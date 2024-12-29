India vs Maldives: A Clash of Titans in Women's Football

The Indian women's football team is preparing to face the Maldives in two highly anticipated FIFA international friendlies, as reported by Olympics.com. These matches are set to take place at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru. Currently, India stands at 69th in the FIFA rankings, while the Maldives sits much lower at 163rd.

Despite participating in the 2024 SAFF Championship earlier this year, the two teams did not meet on the field. India's campaign was marred by a penalty shootout loss to Nepal in the semi-finals and a defeat to Bangladesh in the group stage. The Maldives also had a dismal run, suffering significant defeats against Bhutan and Nepal, which led to their exit from the group stage.

India's squad, led by Swedish head coach Joakim Alexandersson, comprises primarily young players but includes seasoned experts such as Sangita Basfore, Grace Dangmei, and Pyari Xaxa. Notably, captain Ashalata Devi will not be participating in the friendlies. The Blue Tigresses last encountered the Maldives in 2021, claiming a 3-1 victory. The lineup reveals a strategic mix of youth and experience, set to take the field without their captain.

(With inputs from agencies.)