Jaiswal and Pant Anchor India's Fight for a Draw Against Australia
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant's critical partnership helped India push to safety at 112 for three by tea. With the series tied, the duo aimed to avoid defeat in the final session, heading into the New Year's match in Sydney. Bumrah claimed nine wickets in the match.
Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as a key batsman on day five of the fourth test, forming an unbroken partnership with Rishabh Pant to lead India to 112 for three at tea time against Australia.
As the five-test series stood at a 1-1 tie, India still needed 228 runs to win at Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, with Jaiswal at 63 not out alongside Pant, their stand offered hope to salvage a draw before looking towards Sydney for the New Year's match. Bumrah's impressive nine wickets across both innings underscored India's defense.
The day presented tense moments as Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc created early challenges, but Jaiswal and Pant's resilience in their 79-run partnership steadied India's ship in front of over 60,000 spectators, setting the stage for a gripping finale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
