India's Para-Athletes Shine with Record Medal Haul at Paris 2024 Paralympics

In an electrifying performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, India's para-athletes garnered a record-breaking 29 medals, cementing their names in history with an uplifted spirit visible from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The remarkable 12-day spectacle marked an inspiring chapter for the nation in Paralympic history.

Finishing 18th with a haul of seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, India's outing in Paris soared over their previous success at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded their efforts, emphasizing the larger cultural shift and newfound respect for people with disabilities across India.

The Paris Paralympics not only celebrated India's triumphs but set a promising pace for the future. Buoyed by their achievements, athletes and officials are confidently aiming for greater heights at the LA 2028 Paralympics, with expectations of clinching up to 50 medals, promising a brighter horizon for para-sports in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)