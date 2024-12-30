Left Menu

India's Para-Athletes Shine with Record Medal Haul at Paris 2024 Paralympics

India's para-athletes made history at the Paris 2024 Paralympics with a record 29 medals, surpassing their previous best. Setting new standards for future games, the performance echoes nationwide, redefining success and inspiring change. With determined promises for LA 2028, a transformation in perceptions of para-athletes is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:04 IST
India's Para-Athletes Shine with Record Medal Haul at Paris 2024 Paralympics
Navdeep (Photo: Navdeep/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, India's para-athletes garnered a record-breaking 29 medals, cementing their names in history with an uplifted spirit visible from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The remarkable 12-day spectacle marked an inspiring chapter for the nation in Paralympic history.

Finishing 18th with a haul of seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, India's outing in Paris soared over their previous success at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded their efforts, emphasizing the larger cultural shift and newfound respect for people with disabilities across India.

The Paris Paralympics not only celebrated India's triumphs but set a promising pace for the future. Buoyed by their achievements, athletes and officials are confidently aiming for greater heights at the LA 2028 Paralympics, with expectations of clinching up to 50 medals, promising a brighter horizon for para-sports in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024