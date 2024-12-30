Australia's Dominant Victory in Melbourne
Australia triumphed over India by 184 runs in the fourth test at Melbourne Cricket Ground. On the fifth day's final session, Australia secured victory by taking seven wickets, leading the five-test series 2-1 as they head to the concluding match in Sydney.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:58 IST
Australia delivered a decisive performance against India, claiming victory by 184 runs in the fourth test at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Following a strong display on the last day, where the Australian team captured seven wickets post-tea, they have taken a 2-1 advantage in the five-test series.
This triumph sets the stage for an anticipatory final showdown in Sydney, where Australia will aim to cement their series lead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand Dominates Day Two Despite Series Loss
India Women Dominate West Indies in T20I Series Opener
Bangladesh Announces T20I Squad for West Indies Series
Rashid Khan Makes Test Comeback for Afghanistan's Series Against Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Penalized for Slow Overrate in T20I Series Against Afghanistan