Australia's Dominant Victory in Melbourne

Australia triumphed over India by 184 runs in the fourth test at Melbourne Cricket Ground. On the fifth day's final session, Australia secured victory by taking seven wickets, leading the five-test series 2-1 as they head to the concluding match in Sydney.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:58 IST
Australia delivered a decisive performance against India, claiming victory by 184 runs in the fourth test at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Following a strong display on the last day, where the Australian team captured seven wickets post-tea, they have taken a 2-1 advantage in the five-test series.

This triumph sets the stage for an anticipatory final showdown in Sydney, where Australia will aim to cement their series lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

