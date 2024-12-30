Left Menu

Computer Operator Misappropriates Rs 21.59 Crore in Maharashtra Sports Complex Scam

A computer operator allegedly embezzled Rs 21.59 crore from a sports complex account in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Harshkumar Kshirsagar, the suspect, remains at large, accusing senior officials of coercion. Police have detained a female acquaintance, focusing the investigation on the misappropriation and claims of harassment by senior staff.

A staggering Rs 21.59 crore embezzlement scandal has rocked a government-run sports complex in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with a contractual computer operator accused as the mastermind, according to officials.

Harshkumar Kshirsagar, reportedly on the run, allegedly manipulated official e-mail systems over 11 months to divert funds into a different account under his control, local police stated. His audacity extended to submitting a detailed letter to law enforcement alleging pressure from higher-level administrators at the facility.

As the investigation continues, authorities have placed a female associate of Kshirsagar in custody, bolstering the probe into the elaborate fraud scheme. The accused suggests coercion by senior staffers, complete with threats and pressure to acquire properties with the misappropriated funds.

