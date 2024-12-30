Computer Operator Misappropriates Rs 21.59 Crore in Maharashtra Sports Complex Scam

A staggering Rs 21.59 crore embezzlement scandal has rocked a government-run sports complex in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with a contractual computer operator accused as the mastermind, according to officials.

Harshkumar Kshirsagar, reportedly on the run, allegedly manipulated official e-mail systems over 11 months to divert funds into a different account under his control, local police stated. His audacity extended to submitting a detailed letter to law enforcement alleging pressure from higher-level administrators at the facility.

As the investigation continues, authorities have placed a female associate of Kshirsagar in custody, bolstering the probe into the elaborate fraud scheme. The accused suggests coercion by senior staffers, complete with threats and pressure to acquire properties with the misappropriated funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)