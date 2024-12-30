Sports Highlights: Milestones, Comebacks, and Playoff Pursuits
This sports brief covers major milestones and highlights including Patrick Kane's 1,300-point achievement in the NHL, Notre Dame's impressive win in college basketball, and the Orlando Magic's thrilling comeback in the NBA. It also mentions sanctions in the NBA and news of a Colts coach under pressure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:28 IST
Patrick Kane reached a milestone of 1,300 points as the Detroit Red Wings broke their losing streak against Washington. Coach Todd McLellan marked his first win for Detroit after replacing Derek Lalonde.
Notre Dame's women's basketball team dominated Virginia, with Olivia Miles achieving a triple-double, lifting the team to a convincing 95-54 victory.
In the NBA, Cole Anthony's last-second basket completed Orlando Magic's rally from a 21-point deficit against Brooklyn Nets, securing a narrow 102-101 win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- Patrick Kane
- NHL
- Notre Dame
- basketball
- NBA
- Orlando Magic
- playoffs
- comeback
- Anthony Edwards
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Game-Changing Moments: Jets Aim for New GM, NBA Thriller, NFL Highlights and More
Sports Surprises: Chiefs Release Edwards-Helaire & WNBA Expands Internationally
WNBA Breaks Boundaries with First Regular-Season Game in Canada
INBL Pro U-25: A New Era for Indian Basketball Begins
INBL Pro U-25: A New Dawn for Indian Basketball