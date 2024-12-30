Sports Highlights: Milestones, Comebacks, and Playoff Pursuits

Patrick Kane reached a milestone of 1,300 points as the Detroit Red Wings broke their losing streak against Washington. Coach Todd McLellan marked his first win for Detroit after replacing Derek Lalonde.

Notre Dame's women's basketball team dominated Virginia, with Olivia Miles achieving a triple-double, lifting the team to a convincing 95-54 victory.

In the NBA, Cole Anthony's last-second basket completed Orlando Magic's rally from a 21-point deficit against Brooklyn Nets, securing a narrow 102-101 win.

(With inputs from agencies.)