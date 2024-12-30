Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Milestones, Comebacks, and Playoff Pursuits

This sports brief covers major milestones and highlights including Patrick Kane's 1,300-point achievement in the NHL, Notre Dame's impressive win in college basketball, and the Orlando Magic's thrilling comeback in the NBA. It also mentions sanctions in the NBA and news of a Colts coach under pressure.

Updated: 30-12-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Patrick Kane reached a milestone of 1,300 points as the Detroit Red Wings broke their losing streak against Washington. Coach Todd McLellan marked his first win for Detroit after replacing Derek Lalonde.

Notre Dame's women's basketball team dominated Virginia, with Olivia Miles achieving a triple-double, lifting the team to a convincing 95-54 victory.

In the NBA, Cole Anthony's last-second basket completed Orlando Magic's rally from a 21-point deficit against Brooklyn Nets, securing a narrow 102-101 win.

