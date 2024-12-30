Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Grapples with Form Troubles Down Under

Rohit Sharma, celebrated for his batting prowess, faces a challenging period in Test cricket. Struggling with form in Australia, his low average highlights a concerning trend. As criticism mounts, Sharma reflects on the mental toll, aiming for a comeback with optimism in upcoming games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:20 IST
India captain Rohit Sharma (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rohit Sharma, once hailed as a hero on Indian soil, is now enduring a formidable slump in Test cricket's Australian leg. Following a disheartening 184-run defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Sharma addressed his ongoing struggle with the bat, a stark contrast to his earlier domestic glories.

The dynamic batsman, renowned for his capability to dictate terms on the field, now finds himself in unfamiliar territory. As India secured an emphatic 295-run victory in Perth without him, Sharma made his comeback in the Adelaide Test, seeking to regain his past form. Unfortunately, his return has been marred by a paltry aggregate of 31 runs in five innings, averaging just 6.20, drawing skepticism about his ability to lead on the field.

During a candid post-match conference, Sharma acknowledged the mental challenges of breaking a lean spell. "It's mentally disturbing when you attempt and fail to achieve what is expected as a batter," Sharma remarked. Despite a string of underwhelming performances, Sharma remains hopeful, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming game and aiming for a 2-2 series draw. The ongoing scrutiny dates back to his mediocre performances against Bangladesh and New Zealand, solidifying concerns over the talented opener's form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

