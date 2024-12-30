AC Milan Parts Ways with Paulo Fonseca: Conceicao Tipped for Role

AC Milan has terminated the contract of coach Paulo Fonseca, a decision communicated on Monday morning. This follows a 1-1 draw with Roma on Sunday, with indications pointing to Sergio Conceicao, another Portuguese coach, as his successor.

In response to reporters post-match, Fonseca acknowledged: "Yes, it's true. I'm out," signaling acceptance of the club's decision. Despite efforts, Fonseca couldn't elevate Milan's position significantly, having achieved only 12 wins across all competitions since his June appointment.

Milan faces Juventus next in the Italian Super Cup semis and continues to perform well in the Champions League. However, domestic league outcomes have disappointed fans, sparking protests primarily targeting the club's ownership.

