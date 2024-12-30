Left Menu

AC Milan Parts Ways with Paulo Fonseca: Conceicao Tipped for Role

AC Milan has dismissed coach Paulo Fonseca after a home draw against Roma, with Sergio Conceicao likely to replace him. Fonseca, hired in June, managed 12 victories in 24 matches but faced mounting pressure and criticism from fans. Milan remains strong in the Champions League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

AC Milan has terminated the contract of coach Paulo Fonseca, a decision communicated on Monday morning. This follows a 1-1 draw with Roma on Sunday, with indications pointing to Sergio Conceicao, another Portuguese coach, as his successor.

In response to reporters post-match, Fonseca acknowledged: "Yes, it's true. I'm out," signaling acceptance of the club's decision. Despite efforts, Fonseca couldn't elevate Milan's position significantly, having achieved only 12 wins across all competitions since his June appointment.

Milan faces Juventus next in the Italian Super Cup semis and continues to perform well in the Champions League. However, domestic league outcomes have disappointed fans, sparking protests primarily targeting the club's ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

