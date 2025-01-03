Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Omission Sparks Controversy in Sydney Test

Former cricketer Mark Taylor criticized Rohit Sharma's decision to 'rest' during the Sydney Test, suggesting the Indian batter was dropped due to poor form. Taylor highlighted that a captain seldom opts out of series-deciding matches. Rohit’s underperformance has placed pressure on younger players to deliver crucial runs.

Rohit Sharma. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Mark Taylor, former Australian cricketer, stirred controversy by questioning the decision to rest India batter Rohit Sharma during the pivotal Sydney Test against Australia. Speaking to Triple M Cricket Australia, Taylor asserted that the 37-year-old was effectively dropped following a slump in form rather than being rested.

At the coin toss, India's talisman pacer Jasprit Bumrah appeared in the captain's blazer, confirming Sharma's decision to sit out, which Taylor found unconvincing. 'The captain of a country does not opt out for the final, decisive match of a series,' Taylor argued, implying that Sharma's absence was due to poor performance.

Despite moments of brilliance from both sides, India's batting has remained inconsistent, adding pressure on young players like Shubman Gill to step up. Rohit's struggles have attracted criticism, recording only 31 runs in five innings. His performance was similarly lackluster in the Bangladesh series, leading to questions about his form at this critical juncture of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

