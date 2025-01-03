India Stumbles in First Innings Against Australia: A Test Match Drama

On the opening day of the fifth test match, India's cricket team faced a challenging start against Australia, being dismissed for a modest total of 185 runs in their first innings.

Rishabh Pant emerged as India's leading batsman, contributing a score of 40, but the team's overall performance fell short under the pressure from the Australian bowlers.

Scott Boland shone for Australia with an outstanding performance, claiming four wickets for 31 runs, putting the home team in a strong position early in the match.

