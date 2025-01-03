India Stumbles in First Innings Against Australia: A Test Match Drama
India's cricket team struggled on the opening day of the fifth test match against Australia, posting a total of just 185 runs. Rishabh Pant was the top scorer for India with 40 runs, while Australia's Scott Boland led the bowling attack with impressive figures of four wickets for 31 runs.
On the opening day of the fifth test match, India's cricket team faced a challenging start against Australia, being dismissed for a modest total of 185 runs in their first innings.
Rishabh Pant emerged as India's leading batsman, contributing a score of 40, but the team's overall performance fell short under the pressure from the Australian bowlers.
Scott Boland shone for Australia with an outstanding performance, claiming four wickets for 31 runs, putting the home team in a strong position early in the match.
