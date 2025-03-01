Rishabh Pant's Sideline Story: Challenges and Strategies for India

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledges the challenge of having ace wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant watching from the sidelines during the ongoing Champions Trophy. While Pant hasn't been part of the playing XI recently, KL Rahul has stepped up, delivering strong performances both behind the stumps and in the middle order.

In light of the upcoming match against New Zealand, ten Doeschate highlights the potential for a spin-heavy contest between the two sides. With both countries possessing strong spin options, the game could see a reliance on bowling tactics. The Indian team may consider adjustments to their lineup to ensure they maintain a balanced approach and aim to emerge as group leaders.

New Zealand has already secured a semifinal spot with two wins, and the forthcoming clash will determine the Group A leader. Ten Doeschate emphasizes the significance of maintaining momentum and managing player workload, especially with an eye on semifinals. Captain Rohit Sharma's fitness is being closely monitored, showcasing the team's commitment to adaptable strategy and readiness for the challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)