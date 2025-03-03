Rishabh Pant: From Tragedy to Triumph - A Comeback for the Ages

Rishabh Pant's exceptional comeback story, from a life-threatening car crash to achieving Test cricket glory, has received international acclaim through a nomination for the esteemed Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award. This prestigious award will be celebrated during the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, marking the ceremony's 25th anniversary.

The world's sports media determined the nominees, with the awards set to recognize outstanding athletic achievements of the past year. The event will take place in Madrid, Spain, on April 21. Pant's journey, from surviving a disastrous accident in December 2020 on the Delhi-Dehradun highway to making a triumphant return to cricket, epitomizes resilience and determination.

Pant expressed gratitude and acknowledged the critical roles played by his family, supporters, and medical teams in his recovery. His remarkable story of recovery and sporting triumph stands alongside other inspiring athletes, as the Laureus nominees showcase resilience and passion—a true testament to the power of belief and perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)