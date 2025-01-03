Left Menu

India Gears Up for Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Amid Visa Uncertainties

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup is set to take place in New Delhi from January 13-19. Indian teams, named India A and B, will be chosen from a pool of 60 players. Visa issues for Pakistani players remain unresolved, with 24 countries participating in the event.

Updated: 03-01-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:11 IST
  • India

The much-anticipated inaugural Kho Kho World Cup is quickly approaching, with Indian teams set to be announced on January 8. The tournament will run from January 13-19 in New Delhi.

Sudhanshu Mittal, president of the Kho Kho Federation of India, assured that the 15-member teams, named India A and India B, for both men's and women's categories will be ready. These squads will emerge from the current national camp of 60 players per group.

Visa delays cast uncertainty over the participation of Pakistani players, yet Mittal remains hopeful. Expected to draw teams from 24 nations, the competition will showcase a league-cum-knockout format. As New Delhi buzzes with activity, all eyes are on the opener clash between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

