India Gears Up for Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Amid Visa Uncertainties

The much-anticipated inaugural Kho Kho World Cup is quickly approaching, with Indian teams set to be announced on January 8. The tournament will run from January 13-19 in New Delhi.

Sudhanshu Mittal, president of the Kho Kho Federation of India, assured that the 15-member teams, named India A and India B, for both men's and women's categories will be ready. These squads will emerge from the current national camp of 60 players per group.

Visa delays cast uncertainty over the participation of Pakistani players, yet Mittal remains hopeful. Expected to draw teams from 24 nations, the competition will showcase a league-cum-knockout format. As New Delhi buzzes with activity, all eyes are on the opener clash between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)