Rohit Sharma's Bold Skipper Move: A Game-Changer or Blunder?

The cricketing world is abuzz following Rohit Sharma's contentious decision to step down as captain during the fifth Test against Australia, a move former player Navjot Singh Sidhu described as 'bizarre.'

The management's decision to let Rohit opt out amid a slump in form sparked debate over whether it sends the wrong message.

This strategic shift allowed Jasprit Bumrah to assume leadership and opened the door for Shubman Gill, shaking up the dynamics of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

