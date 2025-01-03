Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Bold Skipper Move: A Game-Changer or Blunder?

Rohit Sharma's unexpected decision to step down from the captaincy during the fifth Test against Australia has stirred controversy. Navjot Singh Sidhu criticized the move, emphasizing that it undermines leadership signals. Rohit’s withdrawal allowed Jasprit Bumrah to captain and brought Shubman Gill into the lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:33 IST
Rohit Sharma's Bold Skipper Move: A Game-Changer or Blunder?
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The cricketing world is abuzz following Rohit Sharma's contentious decision to step down as captain during the fifth Test against Australia, a move former player Navjot Singh Sidhu described as 'bizarre.'

The management's decision to let Rohit opt out amid a slump in form sparked debate over whether it sends the wrong message.

This strategic shift allowed Jasprit Bumrah to assume leadership and opened the door for Shubman Gill, shaking up the dynamics of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025