"His captaincy in this tournament was great", Nasser Hussain praises Steve Smith

Former England captain Nasser Hussain expressed his views on Steve Smith's retirement from ODIs and performances in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, saying that his "skills are not waning" and he did a fine job as a batter and captain during the tournament, which saw Aussies crash out in semifinals after loss to India. Smith announced his retirement from ODIs after a glittering career that spanned 170 matches, two ICC Cricket World Cup title wins in 2015 and 2023 and plenty of memorable knocks. Though his more illustrious career as a Test batter has outshined his ODI heroics, Smith remained in the forefront of Australia's ODI set-up for over a decade since his evolution from a leg-spin all-rounder to a world-class batter.

"When you watch him bat in that game and bat recently, actually, he is not a man whose skills are waning. He had a quiet time for a while, but the last six months to a year, he played beautifully. He played beautifully against India the other day, and his captaincy in this tournament was great as well. On that day the way he got the most out of those resources, all the main players missing, his gut feel his tactical nuance, his wanting and will to try to win for Australia is never doubted. as we say that it was a loss but the way he carried himself in this tournament and the way he batted was excellent", Nasser Hussain said as per a video by Sky Sports cricket. His contributions in ICC tournaments were fittingly highlighted in his final ODI match, where he top-scored for Australia with 73 off 96 balls before being bowled by Mohammed Shami. During the tournament, he made 97 runs in three innings at an average of 48.50.

Despite stepping away from ODIs, the 35-year-old will be available to represent Australia in Test and T20I cricket. His decision to be there for the shortest format could be influenced by a potential opportunity to compete in the 2026 T20 World Cup next year and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket will feature in the form of T20Is. Smith's ODI career spanned 170 matches, making him Australia's 16th most-capped player. With 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96 per 100 balls faced, he leaves the game as the country's 12th-highest run-scorer in ODIs. His tally includes 12 centuries and 35 fifties, with a career-best knock of 164 against New Zealand at the SCG in 2016.

Of the 11 Australian players who have scored more ODI runs than Smith, only David Warner (strike rate 97.26) and Adam Gilchrist (96.89) have done so at a quicker pace. Smith also captained Australia in 64 ODIs, maintaining a 50% win record. Under his leadership, Australia secured series victories against England and India in his first year as a full-time captain. He won the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy and triumphed in a tri-series featuring South Africa and West Indies in 2016. (ANI)

