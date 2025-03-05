Left Menu

Jamie George's Determined Path: From Captaincy Shift to New Inspiration

Jamie George considered stepping down from England rugby after losing the captaincy to Maro Itoje but decided to continue, inspired by support from family and mentors. He draws parallels to cricketer Joe Root's experience and remains committed to contributing to his team's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:37 IST
Jamie George's Determined Path: From Captaincy Shift to New Inspiration
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jamie George, the England rugby hooker, faced a challenging career moment this year when he lost the captaincy to Maro Itoje. Initially contemplating stepping away from international duty, George instead chose to persevere, drawing on advice from family, friends, and trusted mentors.

Despite the initial setback under Coach Steve Borthwick's leadership restructuring, George has remained committed to his team. He reflected on the changes during an interview with BBC Sport, sharing how witnessing a game from the sidelines reignited his passion to play.

Now preparing for his 100th cap, George finds inspiration in cricketer Joe Root's story of rejuvenation post-captaincy. His focus remains on contributing positively to England's rugby future, while potentially eyeing another British and Irish Lions tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025