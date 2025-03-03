Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Under Scrutiny Amidst ICC Campaign
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia criticized Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed for questioning Rohit Sharma's captaincy and fitness during India's Champions Trophy campaign. Saikia emphasized the impact of such remarks on team morale, while Congress directed Shama to remove her controversial post. Former cricketer Dilip Doshi defended Rohit's fitness and talents.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has admonished Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed for casting doubts on the captaincy and fitness of India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, amidst the team's Champions Trophy campaign.
Saikia described Mohamed's comments as unfortunate, given their potential impact on the team's morale at a crucial juncture. India is preparing to face Australia in the semifinals in Dubai after topping their group with a victory over New Zealand.
Meanwhile, Congress has asked Mohamed to delete her critical social media post. Former cricketer Dilip Doshi defended Sharma, highlighting the distinction between being 'cricket fit' and 'gym fit,' and endorsed Sharma's abilities and fitness for his role.
