Controversy Over Indian Golf Union Elections: Legal Woes and Internal Strife

The Sports Ministry has criticized the Indian Olympic Association for recognizing the Indian Golf Union elections led by Harish Kumar Shetty's faction, leading to potential legal issues and organizational confusion. The Ministry insists on a review to align with the Olympic Charter and ensure proper governance.

Controversy Over Indian Golf Union Elections: Legal Woes and Internal Strife
The Sports Ministry has criticized the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for recognizing the Indian Golf Union (IGU) elections, which were won by a faction led by Harish Kumar Shetty. This decision has been deemed legally questionable and likely to cause unnecessary confusion, according to the Ministry.

The IOA's recognition of the Shetty-led faction was communicated in a December 30 letter, where it declared the Brijinder Singh-led group void. The letter, signed by IOA President PT Usha, claimed that proper procedural adherence was maintained. However, the Ministry has advised the IOA to adhere to the Olympic Charter and reassess the matter to ensure proper governance.

The Ministry highlighted that election-related disagreements have already reached the courts, with legal challenges expected following the Brijinder Singh group's earlier inaugurated election declared as valid. Furthermore, the Ministry noted procedural discrepancies in the Shetty-led faction's election process hosted at the Olympic Bhawan, prompting a need for a thorough review to uphold the integrity of sports bodies within legal frameworks.

