Torchbearer Tejaswini Illuminates Path to 38th National Games

The torch for the 38th National Games, named 'Tejaswini,' was warmly welcomed as it reached Bageshwar on Saturday, signaling the approaching event hosted for the first time by Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commenced the torch rally from Haldwani on December 26. The torch will journey across 99 locations in 13 districts, culminating in Dehradun on January 25.

The games are set to take place from January 28 to February 14, at Dehradun's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where its elements like the mascot and anthem were revealed. The state sports minister highlighted the rally's purpose of community engagement across its 3,823 km route.

