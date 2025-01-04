Left Menu

Torchbearer Tejaswini Illuminates Path to 38th National Games

The torch 'Tejaswini' for the 38th National Games arrived in Bageshwar to a warm welcome. Hosted by Uttarakhand for the first time, the games will start on January 28. The torch rally, flagged off by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, highlights a 3,823 km journey across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 04-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 16:15 IST
Torchbearer Tejaswini Illuminates Path to 38th National Games
National Games Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The torch for the 38th National Games, named 'Tejaswini,' was warmly welcomed as it reached Bageshwar on Saturday, signaling the approaching event hosted for the first time by Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commenced the torch rally from Haldwani on December 26. The torch will journey across 99 locations in 13 districts, culminating in Dehradun on January 25.

The games are set to take place from January 28 to February 14, at Dehradun's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where its elements like the mascot and anthem were revealed. The state sports minister highlighted the rally's purpose of community engagement across its 3,823 km route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025