Mohammedan SC Holds Off NorthEast United in Nail-Biting Match

Mohammedan Sporting Club's head coach Andrey Chernyshov lauded his team's collective resilience after holding off an aggressive NorthEast United FC to a goalless draw at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium during Friday's Indian Super League match.

Despite relentless assaults from the hosts, the Black and White Brigade showcased commendable defensive discipline under Florent Ogier's leadership, achieving consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season.

Even with several key players missing due to injuries and suspensions, like Cesar Lobi Manzoki and Joseph Adjei, Mohammedan SC's squad secured a crucial away point. Chernyshov appreciated their adaptability and informed media about pursuing strategic player signings as the transfer window opens.

(With inputs from agencies.)