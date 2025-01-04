Left Menu

Mohammedan SC Holds Off NorthEast United in Nail-Biting Match

Mohammedan Sporting Club displayed a tenacious defensive performance against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League. Despite facing a series of player absences, the team secured a goalless draw. The head coach praised his team's effort and shared plans for strengthening the squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:26 IST
Mohammedan SC Holds Off NorthEast United in Nail-Biting Match
Mohammedan Sporting Club head coach Andrey Chernyshov (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammedan Sporting Club's head coach Andrey Chernyshov lauded his team's collective resilience after holding off an aggressive NorthEast United FC to a goalless draw at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium during Friday's Indian Super League match.

Despite relentless assaults from the hosts, the Black and White Brigade showcased commendable defensive discipline under Florent Ogier's leadership, achieving consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season.

Even with several key players missing due to injuries and suspensions, like Cesar Lobi Manzoki and Joseph Adjei, Mohammedan SC's squad secured a crucial away point. Chernyshov appreciated their adaptability and informed media about pursuing strategic player signings as the transfer window opens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025