Rickelton's Milestone: South Africa's Commanding Stand

Ryan Rickelton reached a career milestone, hitting his debut double century as South Africa amassed 429-5 on the second day against Pakistan in the World Test Championship finale. Rickelton's impressive innings laid the groundwork for the hosts alongside Kyle Verreynne's dynamic half-century.

The duo shared a formidable 106-run partnership, propelling South Africa's strong position. Verreynne showed resilience against Pakistan's bowling attack, nullifying their lbw reviews with an aggressive approach. Rickelton's steady performance was marked by his 295-ball stay, featuring 25 fours and a six.

Pakistan's seamers, sans key player Naseem Shah, struggled to make significant inroads on the dry pitch. Meanwhile, south Africa's recent victory secured their WTC final spot. Unfortunately for Pakistan, their chase suffered a blow as Saim Ayub exited due to injury, sidelining him for weeks.

