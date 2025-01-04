Rickelton's Milestone: South Africa's Commanding Stand
Ryan Rickelton achieved his first double century as South Africa scored 429-5 by Day 2 against Pakistan, aided by Kyle Verreynne's assertive 74. Steady partnerships and Pakistan's weak seam attack set the stage for a dominant South African innings, despite setbacks for the visiting team.
Ryan Rickelton reached a career milestone, hitting his debut double century as South Africa amassed 429-5 on the second day against Pakistan in the World Test Championship finale. Rickelton's impressive innings laid the groundwork for the hosts alongside Kyle Verreynne's dynamic half-century.
The duo shared a formidable 106-run partnership, propelling South Africa's strong position. Verreynne showed resilience against Pakistan's bowling attack, nullifying their lbw reviews with an aggressive approach. Rickelton's steady performance was marked by his 295-ball stay, featuring 25 fours and a six.
Pakistan's seamers, sans key player Naseem Shah, struggled to make significant inroads on the dry pitch. Meanwhile, south Africa's recent victory secured their WTC final spot. Unfortunately for Pakistan, their chase suffered a blow as Saim Ayub exited due to injury, sidelining him for weeks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
