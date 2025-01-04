Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Test Struggles: End of an Era in Australia?

Virat Kohli's recent Test series in Australia marked a significant downturn, culminating in a disappointing final innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Historically dominant on Australian soil, Kohli's latest performance reflected technical shortcomings and age, possibly closing a storied chapter in his cricketing career Down Under.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:12 IST
Virat Kohli's Test Struggles: End of an Era in Australia?
Virat Kohli. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Virat Kohli, once revered for his prowess on Australian pitches, faced a disheartening series conclusion at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), potentially bringing an end to his Test career in Australia. The iconic Indian batter failed to live up to expectations, succumbing to the outside off-stump trick once more.

Kohli's final innings in Australia saw him fall prey to Scott Boland, unable to convert a promising start into a significant score. His series performance was his worst in Australia, managing only 190 runs across nine innings with an average of 23.75, marking a stark contrast to his past glories on Australian soil.

Boland's strategic tactics repeatedly trapped Kohli, highlighting his struggles. Despite a career filled with successes and setting records Down Under, Kohli's recent outings were marred by technical flaws, raising questions about the longevity of his cricketing journey in Australia. As the cricketing world witnessed his decline, fans hold onto memories of his past achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025