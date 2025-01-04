Virat Kohli's Test Struggles: End of an Era in Australia?

Virat Kohli, once revered for his prowess on Australian pitches, faced a disheartening series conclusion at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), potentially bringing an end to his Test career in Australia. The iconic Indian batter failed to live up to expectations, succumbing to the outside off-stump trick once more.

Kohli's final innings in Australia saw him fall prey to Scott Boland, unable to convert a promising start into a significant score. His series performance was his worst in Australia, managing only 190 runs across nine innings with an average of 23.75, marking a stark contrast to his past glories on Australian soil.

Boland's strategic tactics repeatedly trapped Kohli, highlighting his struggles. Despite a career filled with successes and setting records Down Under, Kohli's recent outings were marred by technical flaws, raising questions about the longevity of his cricketing journey in Australia. As the cricketing world witnessed his decline, fans hold onto memories of his past achievements.

