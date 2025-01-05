Griezmann Leads Atletico to Historic Victory Streak

Antoine Griezmann's early goal ensured Atletico Madrid's victory over third-tier Marbella, advancing them to the Copa del Rey round of 16. The 1-0 win signifies Atletico's 13th consecutive victory across all competitions, matching the club's historic winning streak.

The match's pivotal moment occurred in the 16th minute when Griezmann capitalized on a rebound from Marbella's goalkeeper to score. Despite attempts by Rodrigo De Paul and Conor Gallagher, further goals eluded Atletico amidst a stronger defensive showing from Marbella in the second half.

Now second in the LaLiga standings, Atletico sits two points behind leaders Real Madrid, with a crucial game in hand. They are set to face Osasuna at home next Sunday, aiming to maintain their impressive form.

(With inputs from agencies.)