Griezmann Leads Atletico to Historic Victory Streak
Antoine Griezmann's goal secured Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win against Marbella, marking their 13th consecutive victory. This win matches Atletico's best winning streak and is Coach Diego Simeone’s top record since 2013. Despite their dominance, Atletico failed to extend the lead against a resilient Marbella defense.
Antoine Griezmann's early goal ensured Atletico Madrid's victory over third-tier Marbella, advancing them to the Copa del Rey round of 16. The 1-0 win signifies Atletico's 13th consecutive victory across all competitions, matching the club's historic winning streak.
The match's pivotal moment occurred in the 16th minute when Griezmann capitalized on a rebound from Marbella's goalkeeper to score. Despite attempts by Rodrigo De Paul and Conor Gallagher, further goals eluded Atletico amidst a stronger defensive showing from Marbella in the second half.
Now second in the LaLiga standings, Atletico sits two points behind leaders Real Madrid, with a crucial game in hand. They are set to face Osasuna at home next Sunday, aiming to maintain their impressive form.
