Adani Energy Solutions Reports Record Profits Amid Strategic Expansion
Adani Energy Solutions announced record profits for FY 2024-25 with a net increase of 103% profit after tax to Rs 2,427 crore. The rise was driven by new transmission projects and strong energy sales across key regions. The company is poised for further growth and sustainable operations.
Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) concluded the January-March quarter and the fiscal year 2024-25 with record profits, marking a significant turning point in the company's financial trajectory. According to a company statement, the profit after tax for the January-March quarter surged by 87% to reach Rs 714 crore.
For the entire fiscal year, the profit after tax, excluding an exceptional item of Rs 1,506 crore, stood at Rs 2,427 crore, reflecting a monumental 103% increase year-on-year. The company attributes this substantial growth to a robust order book, increase in its smart metering business, and key contributions from recently commissioned transmission projects.
AESL's capital expenditure soared to Rs 11,444 crore in FY 2024-25, doubling from the previous year's Rs 5,613 crore, as it secured new projects and expanded its operations. With its integrated business model and commitment to sustainability, the company is well-positioned for continued success in the energy sector.
