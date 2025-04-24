Himachal Pradesh Congress' 'Save Constitution' Rally Postponed Amidst Security Concerns

In light of a tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, that claimed 26 lives, the Himachal Pradesh Congress has decided to postpone its planned 'Save Constitution' rally originally set for April 26 in Shimla.

State Congress leader Pratibha Singh announced the delay, expressing respect for the victims of the attack and highlighting heightened security measures on state borders in response.

The rally, to be held at Ambedkar Chowk, Chaura Maidan, was intended to counter BJP attacks following the Enforcement Directorate's charges against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

