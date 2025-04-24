Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Congress' 'Save Constitution' Rally Postponed Amidst Security Concerns

The Himachal Pradesh Congress delayed its 'Save Constitution' rally due to a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, which left 26 dead. Pratibha Singh announced the postponement as a mark of respect for the victims. The event was part of the Congress' efforts against BJP’s allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:53 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress' 'Save Constitution' Rally Postponed Amidst Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of a tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, that claimed 26 lives, the Himachal Pradesh Congress has decided to postpone its planned 'Save Constitution' rally originally set for April 26 in Shimla.

State Congress leader Pratibha Singh announced the delay, expressing respect for the victims of the attack and highlighting heightened security measures on state borders in response.

The rally, to be held at Ambedkar Chowk, Chaura Maidan, was intended to counter BJP attacks following the Enforcement Directorate's charges against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025