Himachal Pradesh Congress' 'Save Constitution' Rally Postponed Amidst Security Concerns
The Himachal Pradesh Congress delayed its 'Save Constitution' rally due to a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, which left 26 dead. Pratibha Singh announced the postponement as a mark of respect for the victims. The event was part of the Congress' efforts against BJP’s allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In light of a tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, that claimed 26 lives, the Himachal Pradesh Congress has decided to postpone its planned 'Save Constitution' rally originally set for April 26 in Shimla.
State Congress leader Pratibha Singh announced the delay, expressing respect for the victims of the attack and highlighting heightened security measures on state borders in response.
The rally, to be held at Ambedkar Chowk, Chaura Maidan, was intended to counter BJP attacks following the Enforcement Directorate's charges against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US-Panama Canal Security: Balancing Power Amidst Sino-American Tensions
COAS General Dwivedi Reviews Punjab Divisions Amidst Security Concerns
Congress Fires Back: Accuses BJP of Constitutional Dissonance
Congress Confronts BJP Over National Issues at 84th AICC Convention
Kharge Criticizes BJP's Alleged Election 'Fraud' at AICC Session