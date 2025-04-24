Revving Up Safety: India's New Truck and E-rickshaw Assessment Plans
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in India is introducing a safety assessment rating for trucks and heavy commercial vehicles, modeled after the Bharat NCAP. The initiative aims to enhance vehicle safety and improve quality, promoting road safety and reducing logistics costs.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is poised to roll out a safety assessment rating for trucks and heavy commercial vehicles, akin to the Bharat NCAP, which assesses car safety in India. This initiative was announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, aiming to bolster safety benchmarks for commercial transport.
Speaking during an event organized by the New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP) and the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), Gadkari emphasized that the new rating system seeks to push manufacturers towards producing safer vehicles. This initiative aligns with the government's focus on enhancing vehicular safety and expanding the reach of electric vehicles.
Additionally, the government is developing safety standards for battery-operated e-rickshaws to address existing safety concerns. These improvements are expected to not only enhance the quality of these vehicles but also generate employment opportunities. Gadkari reiterated that road safety, along with logistics cost reduction and infrastructure expansion, remains the government's priority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India’s Supreme Court Demands Swift Protocols for Road Safety
New Radar Regulations Set to Revolutionize Road Safety
Tragic Accidents Highlight Road Safety Crisis in Pakistan
Authorities Ramp Up Easter Weekend Road Safety Drive Across South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Accelerates Road Safety with New Driver Training Centres