Revving Up Safety: India's New Truck and E-rickshaw Assessment Plans

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in India is introducing a safety assessment rating for trucks and heavy commercial vehicles, modeled after the Bharat NCAP. The initiative aims to enhance vehicle safety and improve quality, promoting road safety and reducing logistics costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:54 IST
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is poised to roll out a safety assessment rating for trucks and heavy commercial vehicles, akin to the Bharat NCAP, which assesses car safety in India. This initiative was announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, aiming to bolster safety benchmarks for commercial transport.

Speaking during an event organized by the New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP) and the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), Gadkari emphasized that the new rating system seeks to push manufacturers towards producing safer vehicles. This initiative aligns with the government's focus on enhancing vehicular safety and expanding the reach of electric vehicles.

Additionally, the government is developing safety standards for battery-operated e-rickshaws to address existing safety concerns. These improvements are expected to not only enhance the quality of these vehicles but also generate employment opportunities. Gadkari reiterated that road safety, along with logistics cost reduction and infrastructure expansion, remains the government's priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

