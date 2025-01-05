Left Menu

Australia Reclaims Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Decisive Victory

Australia defeated India by six wickets during the fifth test, reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 3-1 series victory. This triumph at the Sydney Cricket Ground ensures Australia's place in the upcoming World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's in June.

Australia secured a series victory against India, winning the fifth test by six wickets before tea on the third day, and reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.

This win, cemented at the Sydney Cricket Ground, not only marked a significant achievement for Australia but also secured their place in the World Test Championship final.

The Championship final is set for June at Lord's, where Australia will face South Africa, promising a thrilling contest for the coveted title.

