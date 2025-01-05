Australia Triumphs in Thrilling Test Series Against India
Australia clinched a riveting five-test series against India 3-1, reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade. Travis Head and debutant Beau Webster secured victory in a tense fifth test. The series saw exceptional bowling performances, with Australia's Scott Boland named Player of the Match in the final game.
Australia held their collective nerve to secure a gripping five-test series victory against India with a 3-1 win, reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade-long wait.
The closely contested fifth test, decided in the final hour, saw Travis Head and debutant Beau Webster steer Australia to a six-wicket triumph, chasing a target of 162 runs.
Exceptional bowling defined the series, with Scott Boland's standout performance earning him the Player of the Match award in Sydney as Australia prepares to defend their World Test Championship title at Lord's.
