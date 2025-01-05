Left Menu

Vanasch's Saving Grace: Stellar Goalkeeping Seals Soorma Victory

Belgian goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch delivered a remarkable performance, securing a 4-3 win for Soorma Club against Kalinga Lancers in the Hockey India League. Anchored by Vanasch's heroics, Soorma overcame the challenging opponent, maintaining composure till the crucial final moments to secure victory at the Birsa Munda Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 05-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 22:23 IST
Belgian goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch delivered a standout performance, guiding Soorma Club to a thrilling 4-3 victory against Kalinga Lancers in the Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Stadium on Sunday.

Spearheading Soorma's defense, Vanasch played a crucial role in thwarting several attempts from the Lancers, who managed 26 circle penetrations and nine shots. Despite initial setbacks with the Lancers taking the lead through Thierry Brinkman and Sanjay, Soorma's resilience shined through.

Jeremy Hayward, Nicolas della Torre, Harmanpreet Singh, and Harish Somappa were on target for Soorma, with Vanasch's goalkeeping under pressure proving to be the decisive factor in the encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

