Vanasch's Saving Grace: Stellar Goalkeeping Seals Soorma Victory

Belgian goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch delivered a standout performance, guiding Soorma Club to a thrilling 4-3 victory against Kalinga Lancers in the Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Stadium on Sunday.

Spearheading Soorma's defense, Vanasch played a crucial role in thwarting several attempts from the Lancers, who managed 26 circle penetrations and nine shots. Despite initial setbacks with the Lancers taking the lead through Thierry Brinkman and Sanjay, Soorma's resilience shined through.

Jeremy Hayward, Nicolas della Torre, Harmanpreet Singh, and Harish Somappa were on target for Soorma, with Vanasch's goalkeeping under pressure proving to be the decisive factor in the encounter.

