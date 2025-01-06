Dembélé's Decisive Strike Seals PSG's French Super Cup Triumph

In a thrilling climax to the French Super Cup, Ousmane Dembélé's stoppage-time goal secured a 1-0 victory for Paris St Germain over AS Monaco. Dembélé's decisive strike at the end of the match ensured PSG lifted the trophy for the third year running, marking another remarkable achievement for the Ligue 1 champions.

Throughout the game, PSG created 27 opportunities to score, of which nine were on target. However, they couldn't find the net until the final moments of the match. A crucial assist came from Fabian Ruiz, who expertly delivered the ball across the face of the goal, setting Dembélé up to score inside the far post.

The win was a testament to PSG's dominance in French football, having already secured victories in both the league and the French Cup. By overcoming last season's Ligue 1 runners-up, Monaco, the Parisians further cemented their position as a formidable force in domestic competitions.

