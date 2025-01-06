Left Menu

Dembélé's Decisive Strike Seals PSG's French Super Cup Triumph

Ousmane Dembélé's stoppage-time goal led Paris St Germain to a 1-0 victory over AS Monaco in the French Super Cup. PSG, after numerous attempts, finally broke the deadlock with a pass from Fabian Ruiz to Dembélé, ensuring their third consecutive trophy win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 06-01-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 00:05 IST
Dembélé's Decisive Strike Seals PSG's French Super Cup Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

In a thrilling climax to the French Super Cup, Ousmane Dembélé's stoppage-time goal secured a 1-0 victory for Paris St Germain over AS Monaco. Dembélé's decisive strike at the end of the match ensured PSG lifted the trophy for the third year running, marking another remarkable achievement for the Ligue 1 champions.

Throughout the game, PSG created 27 opportunities to score, of which nine were on target. However, they couldn't find the net until the final moments of the match. A crucial assist came from Fabian Ruiz, who expertly delivered the ball across the face of the goal, setting Dembélé up to score inside the far post.

The win was a testament to PSG's dominance in French football, having already secured victories in both the league and the French Cup. By overcoming last season's Ligue 1 runners-up, Monaco, the Parisians further cemented their position as a formidable force in domestic competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025