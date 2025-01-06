Left Menu

Shan Masood and Babar Azam Set Records in Epic Cape Town Showdown

Pakistan captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam made history with a record-breaking opening stand on Day 3 against South Africa in Cape Town, sparking hope for Pakistan after a difficult first innings. Babar scored 81, while Masood remained unbeaten at 102, becoming the first Pakistan captain to achieve a Test century in South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 10:11 IST
Shan Masood and Babar Azam Set Records in Epic Cape Town Showdown
Babar Azam and Shan Masood (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood and former captain Babar Azam made history with a remarkable opening partnership against South Africa on Day 3 of the second Test in Cape Town.

Despite a disappointing first innings where Pakistan was forced to follow on, Masood and Azam turned the tide, delivering a stellar 201-run stand that redefined the art of batting under pressure. Azam scored 81, while Masood remained not out at 102, marking the first century by a Pakistani captain in South Africa.

This historic feat came amidst South Africa enforcing a follow-on for the first time in the current World Test Championship cycle. The Proteas' strategy did not bear the expected fruit as 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka became the youngest South African to claim a Test wicket, adding to the drama of an unforgettable Day 3. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025