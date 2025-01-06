Shan Masood and Babar Azam Set Records in Epic Cape Town Showdown

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood and former captain Babar Azam made history with a remarkable opening partnership against South Africa on Day 3 of the second Test in Cape Town.

Despite a disappointing first innings where Pakistan was forced to follow on, Masood and Azam turned the tide, delivering a stellar 201-run stand that redefined the art of batting under pressure. Azam scored 81, while Masood remained not out at 102, marking the first century by a Pakistani captain in South Africa.

This historic feat came amidst South Africa enforcing a follow-on for the first time in the current World Test Championship cycle. The Proteas' strategy did not bear the expected fruit as 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka became the youngest South African to claim a Test wicket, adding to the drama of an unforgettable Day 3. (ANI)

