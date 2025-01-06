Arsenal Faces Setbacks: Ethan Nwaneri Out with Injury

Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a muscle injury, manager Mikel Arteta confirmed. This comes as a blow less than 48 hours before Arsenal's League Cup semi-final against Newcastle United, with the Gunners already hit by absences, including Bukayo Saka.

The 17-year-old has been integral this season, with notable performances across various competitions. His latest contribution was scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion, which ended in a 1-1 draw. However, Nwaneri was substituted at halftime due to his injury.

The absence of Nwaneri exacerbates Arsenal's challenges, as Raheem Sterling, Ben White, and others remain unavailable. Arteta expressed hesitancy when probed about potential January signings, at a time when opponents Newcastle, led by the in-form Alexander Isak, are experiencing a winning streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)