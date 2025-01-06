Left Menu

Arsenal Faces Setbacks: Ethan Nwaneri Out with Injury

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri will miss weeks of play due to a muscle injury, adding to the team's woes with other key players already sidelined. Manager Mikel Arteta indicates uncertainty about reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window and describes Newcastle as a challenging opponent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:46 IST
Arsenal Faces Setbacks: Ethan Nwaneri Out with Injury

Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a muscle injury, manager Mikel Arteta confirmed. This comes as a blow less than 48 hours before Arsenal's League Cup semi-final against Newcastle United, with the Gunners already hit by absences, including Bukayo Saka.

The 17-year-old has been integral this season, with notable performances across various competitions. His latest contribution was scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion, which ended in a 1-1 draw. However, Nwaneri was substituted at halftime due to his injury.

The absence of Nwaneri exacerbates Arsenal's challenges, as Raheem Sterling, Ben White, and others remain unavailable. Arteta expressed hesitancy when probed about potential January signings, at a time when opponents Newcastle, led by the in-form Alexander Isak, are experiencing a winning streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025