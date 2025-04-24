Eddie Howe Returns: Newcastle United's Comeback Manager

Eddie Howe, the manager of Newcastle United, has resumed his duties after recovering from a bout of pneumonia, according to an official statement released by the Premier League club.

The 47-year-old missed Newcastle's last three matches but is set to return for their upcoming fixture against Ipswich Town at St James' Park. The club expressed gratitude for the support and warm wishes from fans during his absence.

Howe's leadership saw Newcastle clinch the League Cup in March with a victory over Liverpool, marking the club's first major domestic win in seven decades. Currently, Newcastle stands fifth in the league, holding a Champions League qualifying spot.

