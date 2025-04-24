Eddie Howe Returns: Newcastle United's Comeback Manager
Eddie Howe has returned to his role as Newcastle United's manager after recovering from pneumonia. Howe missed the last three matches but is back in action for the game against Ipswich Town. He led Newcastle to a League Cup win in March, their first in 70 years.
Eddie Howe, the manager of Newcastle United, has resumed his duties after recovering from a bout of pneumonia, according to an official statement released by the Premier League club.
The 47-year-old missed Newcastle's last three matches but is set to return for their upcoming fixture against Ipswich Town at St James' Park. The club expressed gratitude for the support and warm wishes from fans during his absence.
Howe's leadership saw Newcastle clinch the League Cup in March with a victory over Liverpool, marking the club's first major domestic win in seven decades. Currently, Newcastle stands fifth in the league, holding a Champions League qualifying spot.
