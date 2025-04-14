Eddie Howe's Absence Leaves Newcastle United in Resilient Hands

Newcastle United's manager, Eddie Howe, has been hospitalized following a pneumonia diagnosis, resulting in him missing crucial Premier League matches this week. The Premier League club announced his condition on Monday after he missed the team's 4-1 victory against Manchester United on Sunday.

In a statement, Howe extended his heartfelt thanks to Newcastle United fans and the football community for their messages of support. "A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family," he said.

In his absence, assistant managers Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will guide the team for their upcoming matches against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. Newcastle currently holds fourth place in the table with 56 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)