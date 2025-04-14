Left Menu

Eddie Howe's Absence Leaves Newcastle United in Resilient Hands

Eddie Howe, manager of Newcastle United, is in the hospital with pneumonia and will miss upcoming matches. Assistant managers Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team in his absence. Howe expressed gratitude for the support he's received from fans and the football community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:41 IST
Eddie Howe's Absence Leaves Newcastle United in Resilient Hands
Eddie Howe

Newcastle United's manager, Eddie Howe, has been hospitalized following a pneumonia diagnosis, resulting in him missing crucial Premier League matches this week. The Premier League club announced his condition on Monday after he missed the team's 4-1 victory against Manchester United on Sunday.

In a statement, Howe extended his heartfelt thanks to Newcastle United fans and the football community for their messages of support. "A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family," he said.

In his absence, assistant managers Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will guide the team for their upcoming matches against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. Newcastle currently holds fourth place in the table with 56 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025