Left Menu

England Urged to Boycott Cricket Due to Taliban's Gender Policies

A group of British lawmakers is urging England to boycott their upcoming Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan, highlighting the Taliban's oppressive actions against women. The ECB stands firm against these abuses, advocating for a unified international response to uphold women's rights in Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:57 IST
England Urged to Boycott Cricket Due to Taliban's Gender Policies
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

A group of British lawmakers has called on England to boycott their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan next month, urging the country's cricket board, the ECB, to protest against the Taliban's severe restrictions on women's rights. Since the Taliban's return to power in 2021, women and girls have faced harsh limitations on education, work, and personal freedoms.

Afghanistan's restrictions contravene International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, notably as women and girls are banned from sports and gyms, with the women's cricket team disbanding as many members fled after 2021. England is scheduled to face Afghanistan on February 26 in Lahore, Pakistan.

More than 160 politicians signed a letter encouraging England's players and officials to denounce Afghanistan's treatment of women. ECB chief executive Richard Gould emphasized the board's commitment to condemning such actions, calling for a synchronized ICC response rather than isolated boycotts by individual cricket bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025