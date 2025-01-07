England Urged to Boycott Cricket Due to Taliban's Gender Policies

A group of British lawmakers has called on England to boycott their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan next month, urging the country's cricket board, the ECB, to protest against the Taliban's severe restrictions on women's rights. Since the Taliban's return to power in 2021, women and girls have faced harsh limitations on education, work, and personal freedoms.

Afghanistan's restrictions contravene International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, notably as women and girls are banned from sports and gyms, with the women's cricket team disbanding as many members fled after 2021. England is scheduled to face Afghanistan on February 26 in Lahore, Pakistan.

More than 160 politicians signed a letter encouraging England's players and officials to denounce Afghanistan's treatment of women. ECB chief executive Richard Gould emphasized the board's commitment to condemning such actions, calling for a synchronized ICC response rather than isolated boycotts by individual cricket bodies.

