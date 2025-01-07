Sports Highlights: Scandals, Strategies, and Surprises

This week in sports, Giannis Antetokounmpo, despite suffering a hand injury, showcased an impressive triple-double performance as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Toronto Raptors, ending a losing streak.

Aryna Sabalenka is intensifying her preparations for another potential Australian Open victory, asserting her dominance in women's tennis, while the coaching world witnessed significant shifts with the Colts and the 49ers making strategic changes.

Meanwhile, off the field, high-profile player movements, including Tyreek Hill's uncertain future and Ezekiel Elliott's signing with the Chargers, alongside legal battles in team ownership and innovative virtual golf ventures led by Tiger Woods, are reshaping the sports landscape.

