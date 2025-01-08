Didier Deschamps: A Legendary Journey from Player to Esteemed Coach

Didier Deschamps, an iconic name in football, is set to leave his post as France's national team manager in 2026, as confirmed by the French soccer federation on Tuesday.

Born in Bayonne, France, in 1968, Deschamps rose through the ranks as a formidable midfielder, debuting with Nantes in 1985 and achieving Champions League success with Marseille in 1993.

Transitioning seamlessly into management, he guided Monaco to a Champions League final and rejuvenated a scandal-hit Juventus. Appointed France coach in 2012, Deschamps led the national team to a World Cup victory in 2018, solidifying his legacy in the football world.

(With inputs from agencies.)