Eric Chelle Tasked with Reviving Nigeria's World Cup Dreams
Eric Chelle has been appointed as Nigeria's head coach to reignite their 2026 World Cup aspirations. With experience leading Mali, Chelle is set to guide the Super Eagles, who currently struggle in their qualifying group. Nigeria will face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in their upcoming matches.
Nigeria has officially appointed Eric Chelle as the new head coach, charging him with revitalizing the nation's hopes of securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup. Chelle, who previously led Mali to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals, is seen as a strategic choice for the West African team.
The 47-year-old brings a wealth of experience from his international coaching career and his time playing in France. Born in Abidjan, he made five international appearances for Mali. Nigeria's path to qualifying continues in March against Rwanda, followed by hosting Zimbabwe.
Currently, Nigeria faces challenges in Group C, having only three points from their first four matches. They trail behind Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin, each with seven points. To secure a place in the North American finals, Nigeria aims to top their group or secure a spot through continental play-offs.
