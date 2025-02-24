UK to Sanction Rwanda Over Congo Conflict
The UK is set to introduce sanctions against Rwanda due to its alleged support of the M23 group in Congo. Junior minister Ray Collins confirmed action will be taken soon. Despite Rwanda’s denial, global pressure mounts as the U.S. also imposes sanctions on individuals linked to the Rwandan government.
The United Kingdom is preparing to impose sanctions on Rwanda in response to its alleged involvement in the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The announcement came from Ray Collins, a junior minister in the Foreign Office, during a conversation with Reuters.
Collins indicated that the decision is imminent, stating that the UK has clearly communicated its stance to Rwanda and will take action in the near future. His remarks followed his participation in a U.N. Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva.
Rwanda has been under increasing international scrutiny for allegedly supporting the M23 rebel group, which has captured significant territory in eastern Congo. Despite Kigali's denials, tensions have escalated with additional sanctions from the U.S. targeting individuals allegedly linked to the group.
