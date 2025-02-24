UK to Sanction Rwanda Over Congo Conflict

The United Kingdom is preparing to impose sanctions on Rwanda in response to its alleged involvement in the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The announcement came from Ray Collins, a junior minister in the Foreign Office, during a conversation with Reuters.

Collins indicated that the decision is imminent, stating that the UK has clearly communicated its stance to Rwanda and will take action in the near future. His remarks followed his participation in a U.N. Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva.

Rwanda has been under increasing international scrutiny for allegedly supporting the M23 rebel group, which has captured significant territory in eastern Congo. Despite Kigali's denials, tensions have escalated with additional sanctions from the U.S. targeting individuals allegedly linked to the group.

