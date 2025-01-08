Star Cricketers Gear Up for Vijay Hazare Knockouts
Indian cricketers Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal, and Washington Sundar return for the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts, alongside other domestic competitions. KL Rahul opts for a break, while Nitish Kumar Reddy, hailing from Andhra, prepares for the Ranji Trophy's next phase after impressing in Australia.
Leading Indian cricketers Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal, and Washington Sundar are set to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout rounds starting Thursday in Vadodara. They return to the domestic scene after the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.
KL Rahul has taken a break following the series and will miss these matches. His participation in the second stage of the Ranji Trophy remains undecided, with the phase commencing on January 23. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has expressed eagerness for key players to remain engaged in domestic tests.
Nitish Kumar Reddy, another standout player in Australia, is expected to rejoin Andhra for the second phase of the Ranji Trophy despite his team not advancing to the knockout stage. Andhra is currently mid-table in Elite Group B with remaining matches against Puducherry and Rajasthan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar Reddy Shines with Maiden Test Century Amid Dramatic Boxing Day Clash
Nitish Kumar Reddy: India's Shining Cricket Prodigy
Nitish Kumar Reddy: India's Rising Star in Melbourne Triumph
Nitish Kumar Reddy: A Cricket Gem Unearthed
Nitish Kumar Reddy Shines at MCG: A Star is Born in Indian Cricket