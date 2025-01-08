Star Cricketers Gear Up for Vijay Hazare Knockouts

Leading Indian cricketers Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal, and Washington Sundar are set to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout rounds starting Thursday in Vadodara. They return to the domestic scene after the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

KL Rahul has taken a break following the series and will miss these matches. His participation in the second stage of the Ranji Trophy remains undecided, with the phase commencing on January 23. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has expressed eagerness for key players to remain engaged in domestic tests.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, another standout player in Australia, is expected to rejoin Andhra for the second phase of the Ranji Trophy despite his team not advancing to the knockout stage. Andhra is currently mid-table in Elite Group B with remaining matches against Puducherry and Rajasthan.

