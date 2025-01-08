Cricket Legends Criticize Virat Kohli's Controversial Conduct During Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former Australian cricketers Aaron Finch and Simon Katich have expressed disappointment over Virat Kohli's conduct during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as reported by Wisden. Finch and Katich, who have both collaborated with Kohli in the IPL, believe the Indian cricket star went "overboard" and ultimately "tarnished his reputation" during the series.

The series, which concluded with Australia triumphing 3-1, was marked by Kohli's contentious actions. From India's perspective, the performance of senior players, especially Rohit Sharma and Kohli, was under scrutiny. The most debated incident occurred during the Boxing Day Test at the MCG when Kohli shoulder-charged Australian debutant Sam Konstas, resulting in a fine and a demerit point.

Kohli's provocative gesture during the fifth Test in Sydney further fueled criticism. Acting as captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, Kohli mimicked a ball-tampering act referencing the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal. While the Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed claims of ball tampering against Bumrah, Kohli's attempts to respond to criticism left a mixed impression, according to critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)