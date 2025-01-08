Left Menu

Thrilling Start at Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour Opener

Sneha Singh, Rhea Purvi Saravanan, and Durga Nittur led in the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour opening round with par scores of 72. Amandeep Drall and Jasmine Shekar followed closely at 73. Lavanya Jadon, debuting as a professional, tied sixth with three others at a score of 75.

Jamshedpur | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:55 IST
The Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour began with a thrilling first round as Sneha Singh, Rhea Purvi Saravanan, and Durga Nittur shared the lead. Carding even par 72 at the Golmuri Golf Club, they stood out on an eventful day marked by strategic gameplay and impressive resilience.

Amandeep Drall and Jasmine Shekar held tied fourth at 73. Notably, Jasmine, coming off a successful 2024 season, navigated her round with four birdies and five bogeys. Meanwhile, debutant Lavanya Jadon and three others carded 75 to secure joint sixth.

Rhea's comeback was remarkable; trailing initially, she rallied with three birdies in the last four holes. Sneha matched her performance despite a roller-coaster day of alternating birdies and bogeys. The competition promises further excitement as the season unfolds.

