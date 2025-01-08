Thrilling Start at Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour Opener

The Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour began with a thrilling first round as Sneha Singh, Rhea Purvi Saravanan, and Durga Nittur shared the lead. Carding even par 72 at the Golmuri Golf Club, they stood out on an eventful day marked by strategic gameplay and impressive resilience.

Amandeep Drall and Jasmine Shekar held tied fourth at 73. Notably, Jasmine, coming off a successful 2024 season, navigated her round with four birdies and five bogeys. Meanwhile, debutant Lavanya Jadon and three others carded 75 to secure joint sixth.

Rhea's comeback was remarkable; trailing initially, she rallied with three birdies in the last four holes. Sneha matched her performance despite a roller-coaster day of alternating birdies and bogeys. The competition promises further excitement as the season unfolds.

