Barcelona's Winning Boost: Olmo & Victor Allowed to Play in Final

Barcelona celebrates a pivotal lift as the National Sports Council permits previously suspended Dani Olmo and Pau Victor to compete in the Spanish Super Cup final. Manager Hansi Flick and key players express their enthusiasm, emphasizing the positive impact this decision has on team morale and game strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 09-01-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 03:56 IST
Barcelona fans received thrilling news ahead of the Spanish Super Cup semi-final victory over Athletic Bilbao. The National Sports Council has allowed suspended players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor to play in the final, much to the delight of manager Hansi Flick.

The decision was announced while the team was en route to the stadium, marking a significant morale booster. Signed in the close season but initially ineligible due to wage cap issues, Olmo and Victor's participation became a strategic advantage, as Barcelona secured a 2-0 win.

Players expressed happiness at the news, with Gavi and Lamine Yamal ensuring the team's advancement to the final. They acknowledged the motivation to win, boosted by Olmo's and Victor's contributions, setting high hopes for the upcoming face-off against Real Madrid or Mallorca.

(With inputs from agencies.)

